बुध‍ादित्‍य राजयोग कराएगा इन राशि वालों की बल्‍ले-बल्‍ले! मिलेगा अपार पैसा-तरक्‍की
बुध‍ादित्‍य राजयोग कराएगा इन राशि वालों की बल्‍ले-बल्‍ले! मिलेगा अपार पैसा-तरक्‍की

Budh Gochar make Budhaditya Yog 2023: बुध-सूर्य की युति से बुधादित्‍य राजयोग बनता है, जिसे ज्‍योतिष में बेहद शुभ माना जाता है. 7 जून को बुध गोचर से वृषभ में बुधादित्‍य योग बन रहा है जो 3 राशि वालों का भाग्‍योदय करेगा. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 06:07 AM IST

बुध‍ादित्‍य राजयोग कराएगा इन राशि वालों की बल्‍ले-बल्‍ले! मिलेगा अपार पैसा-तरक्‍की

Budh Surya Yuti in Vrishabha Rashi 2023 June: ज्‍योतिष शास्‍त्र के अनुसार इस समय सूर्य वृषभ राशि में हैं और 15 जून 2023 तक रहेंगे. वृषभ राशि में सूर्य गोचर के बाद अब 7 जून को वृषभ में बुध का गोचर भी होने जा रहा है. इस तरह वृषभ में सूर्य गोचर और बुध गोचर होने से बुध-सूर्य की युति बनेगी. बुध और सूर्य की युति बुधादित्‍य राजयोग बनाती है जो शुभ फल देता है. बुधादित्‍य राजयोग का असर सभी 12 राशि वालों पर पड़ेगा. वहीं 3 राशि वालों के लिए तो यह बुधादित्‍य योग भाग्‍योदय करने वाला साबित होगा. इन जातकों को खूब धन लाभ और बड़ी तरक्‍की बनने के योग बनेंगे. 

