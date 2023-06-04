इस तारीख को लग रहा है साल का आखिरी चंद्र ग्रहण, जानें सही समय और भारत पर असर
Chandra Grahan 2023 date and time in India: साल 2023 का दूसरा और आखिरी चंद्र ग्रहण विशेष रहने वाला है. यह साल का एकमात्र ऐसा ग्रहण है जो भारत में दिखाई देगा और बड़ा असर भी डालेगा. 

Chandra Grahan 2023 effects in Hindi: साल 2023 में अब तक एक सूर्य ग्रहण और एक चंद्र ग्रहण लग चुका है. आने वाले समय में 2 ग्रहण लगने बाकी हैं. इनमें से एक सूर्य ग्रहण और एक चंद्र ग्रहण होगा. साल 2023 का दूसरा और अगला चंद्र ग्रहण 29 अक्टूबर 2023, रविवार को लगेगा. यह साल का अंतिम चंद्र ग्रहण होगा, साथ ही यह साल का आखिरी ग्रहण भी होगा. इस साल के कुल 4 ग्रहण में से यही एक चंद्र ग्रहण होगा, जो भारत में दिखाई देगा. बाकी के 3 ग्रहण भारत में दृश्‍यमान नहीं रहे. 

