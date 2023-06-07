Nakshatra: इस नक्षत्र के जन्में लोगों का हीरे की तरह चमकता है करियर, परफेक्शन के साथ करते हैं हर कार्य
Nakshatra: इस नक्षत्र के जन्में लोगों का हीरे की तरह चमकता है करियर, परफेक्शन के साथ करते हैं हर कार्य

Chitra Nakshatra Characteristics: यह नक्षत्र हीरे से भी संबंधित होता है. हीरे को मूल्यवान इसलिए माना जाता है, क्योंकि उसने दुःख, कष्ट सहकर ही अपनी चमक पाई है, इसलिए चित्रा नक्षत्र वालों में तप करके अपनी योग्यता साबित करने की क्षमता होती है.

Written By  Shilpa Rana|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 02:02 PM IST

Nakshatra: इस नक्षत्र के जन्में लोगों का हीरे की तरह चमकता है करियर, परफेक्शन के साथ करते हैं हर कार्य

Chitra Nakshatra Good or Bad: तारामंडल का 14वां नक्षत्र चित्रा के नाम से जाना जाता है. चित्रा नक्षत्र बहुत ही चमकदार तारा है. इसे विश्वकर्मा या ब्रह्मा का निवास स्थान माना जाता है. भचक्र में यह मध्य भाग में होने से इसे संतुलन नक्षत्र भी माना जाता है. चित्रा शब्द चित्र से बना है, जिसका अर्थ है उज्जवल, रुचिकर, आश्चर्यजनक एवं अद्भुत. चित्रा का एक अर्थ चित्त भी होता है.

