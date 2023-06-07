Nakshatra: विलक्षण प्रतिभा के धनी होते हैं इस नक्षत्र में जन्में व्यक्ति, लक्ष्य को पाकर ही लेते हैं दम
Hasta Nakshatra Secrets: इस प्रकार इस नक्षत्र का संबंध हास्य, व्यंग्य और विनोद से भी जुड़ जाता है. इस नक्षत्र के देवता सविता हैं. सविता, सूर्य की पहली किरण को कहते हैं जो कि स्वास्थ्यवर्धक, उत्पादक और फलदाई होती है. इसकी ऊष्मा स्वास्थ्य के लिए लाभकारी होती है.

Hasta Nakshatra Lord: तारामंडल के 13वें नक्षत्र का नाम है हस्त. हस्त का अर्थ होता है हाथ. हाथ को लेकर कई मुहावरे भी हैं जैसे- हाथ बांटना, हाथ बढ़ाना, हाथ थामना  आदि. हाथ को देखें तो हाथ में अभय मुद्रा है, जो कि राजा यानी सूर्य की भांति है. इसी हाथ से मुट्ठी भी बनती है और बंद मुट्ठी गोपनीयता और लाभ भी बताती है. कहा भी जाता है कि बंद मुट्ठी लाख की. इसका एक दूसरा अर्थ भी है कि हस्त शब्द मूल धातु हस से बना और हस यानी हंसना.

