Masik Rashifal: जून लेकर आ रहा है तरक्की के योग, प्रमोशन और वेतन में होगी वृद्धि
Masik Rashifal: जून लेकर आ रहा है तरक्की के योग, प्रमोशन और वेतन में होगी वृद्धि

Monthly Horoscope: जून इस राशि वालों के लिए शुभ समाचार लेकर आ रहा है. इस दौरान प्रमोशन और तबादले संग वेतन में वृद्धि होगी. प्रॉपर्टी में अभी पैसा न लगाएं. युवा मित्रों से विवाद न करें. दिव्यांगों का सहयोग कर परमार्थ करने का कार्य करें.

May 29, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Masik Rashifal: जून लेकर आ रहा है तरक्की के योग, प्रमोशन और वेतन में होगी वृद्धि

Horoscope June 2023: तुला राशि के नौकरी करने वाले लोगों के मामले में स्थान परिवर्तन के साथ ही प्रमोशन की संभावना दिख रही है. आय में भी वृद्धि की संभावना है. सेल्स से संबंधित कार्य करने वालों के करियर के लिए समय महत्वपूर्ण है. ऑफिस में अधिकारियों और सहकर्मियों के साथ होने वाली बैठक में अपने विचारों से सभी को प्रभावित कर सकेंगे. 

