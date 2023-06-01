June Lucky Zodiac Sign: जून में इन लोगों की तिजोरी में बरसेगा खूब सारा पैसा, नौकरी-कारोबार में होगा तगड़ा लाभ
topStories1hindi1719057
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

June Lucky Zodiac Sign: जून में इन लोगों की तिजोरी में बरसेगा खूब सारा पैसा, नौकरी-कारोबार में होगा तगड़ा लाभ

Zodiac Sign: जून माह की शुरुआत आज से हो गई है. नए माह की शुरुआत लोगों की नई उम्मीदों के साथ होती है. इस माह में भी कई ग्रहों का गोचर कुछ राशियों के लिए लकी रहने वाला है. आइए जानें इस माह की 4 लकी राशियों के बारे में.

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 06:09 AM IST

Trending Photos

June Lucky Zodiac Sign: जून में इन लोगों की तिजोरी में बरसेगा खूब सारा पैसा, नौकरी-कारोबार में होगा तगड़ा लाभ

Lucky Zodiac Sign: ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार हर माह कई ग्रह गोचर करते हैं. इन ग्रहों के गोचर, उदय और अस्त होने का प्रभाव सभी राशियों के जातकों के जीवन पर देखने को मिलता है. जून में बुध, सूर्य, शुक्र समेत कई ग्रह गोचर कुछ राशियों के लिए अनुकूल रहेगा. इन राशि के जातकों की आर्थिक स्थिति में सुधार देखने को मिलेदा. साथ ही, करियर के क्षेत्र में भी बेहिसाब सफलता पाएंगे. जानें इन राशियों के बारे में, जिनके लिए जून का महीना शानदार रहने वाला है.  

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Gold-Silver price
सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर से तेजी, ग‍िरावट के बाद उबरा सोना; आज ये रहा 10 ग्राम का रेट
Green tea
Green Tea बनाते वक्त ना करें ये गलतियां, फायदे की जगह शरीर को पहुंचेगा नुकसान
Religion change
पिता का आरोप- बेटा ने अपना लिया दूसरा धर्म, बहाने बना रोज 5 बार घर से निकलता था
digi locker
चालान से हो गई फुर्सत! जमकर चलाएं गाड़ी, ट्रैफिक पुलिस नहीं रोकेगी आपको
Akshay Kumar
महंगा है अक्षय कुमार का ये लाल चमकती आंखों वाला LED बैग, खर्च हो जाएगी पूरी सैलरी