Vastu Tips: ये आदतें बनाती हैं कर्जदार, तुरंत कर लें तौबा!; वरना हो जाएंगे कंगाल
Vastu Tips: ये आदतें बनाती हैं कर्जदार, तुरंत कर लें तौबा!; वरना हो जाएंगे कंगाल

Maa Lakshmi Upay: हम जाने- अनजाने में कोई न कोई ऐसी गलतियां कर देते हैं. जिसका बुरा असर हमारे निजी जीवन पर पड़ता है. और दिन-पर-दिन ये गलतियां हमें आर्थिक, शारीरिक और मानसिक संकट की तरफ ले जाती हैं.

May 28, 2023, 08:24 PM IST

Vastu Tips: ये आदतें बनाती हैं कर्जदार, तुरंत कर लें तौबा!; वरना हो जाएंगे कंगाल

Vastu Tips For Money : वास्तु शास्त्र का हमारे जीवन में बहुत गहरा असर पड़ता है. वास्तु में वस्तुओं को रखने की एक निश्चित दिशा बताई गई है. अगर हम वास्तु के नियमों का सही ढंग से पालन करते हैं तो घर मे बरकत और सदस्यों की सेहत बनी रहती है. लेकिन हम जाने- अनजाने में कोई न कोई ऐसी गलतियां कर देते हैं. जिसका बुरा असर हमारे निजी जीवन पर पड़ता है. और दिन-पर-दिन ये गलतियां हमें आर्थिक, शारीरिक और मानसिक संकट की तरफ ले जाती हैं. ऐसी ही कुछ गलतियां हैं जो हमें कर्जदार बनती हैं. 

