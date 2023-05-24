Kundli Dosh: आर्थिक तंगी ने कर रखा है परेशान? कुंडली में हो सकता है ग्रह दोष; पलंग के नीचे ये चीज रखने से बदल जाएगा भाग्य
Kundli Dosh: आर्थिक तंगी ने कर रखा है परेशान? कुंडली में हो सकता है ग्रह दोष; पलंग के नीचे ये चीज रखने से बदल जाएगा भाग्य

Remedies for Planetary Defects: क्या आपके काम भी बनते-बनते बिगड़ जाते हैं? इसकी वजह आपकी कुंडली में ग्रह दोष हो सकते हैं. इसे दूर करने के लिए आज हम आपको कुछ अचूक उपाय बताते हैं. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 02:34 AM IST

Kundli Dosh: आर्थिक तंगी ने कर रखा है परेशान? कुंडली में हो सकता है ग्रह दोष; पलंग के नीचे ये चीज रखने से बदल जाएगा भाग्य

Remedies to Remove Kundali Dosh: जीवन में हर व्यक्ति कामयाबी पाना चाहता है लेकिन हर किसी को यह नसीब नहीं होती. इसके पीछे कई बार उसकी मेहनत में कमी होती है तो कई बार कुंडली में ग्रह दोषों की वजह से भी सफलता उससे दूर-दूर भागती है. ऐसे में उस व्यक्ति को लंबे समय तक आर्थिक तंगी और दूसरी परेशानियों से जूझना पड़ता है. ज्योतिष शास्त्रियों का कहना है कि अगर आप अपने पलंग के नीचे कुछ खास चीजें रख कर सोते हैं तो कुंडली से दोषों को दूर होने में ज्यादा देर नहीं लगती. आइए जानते हैं कि ग्रह दोष के हिसाब से पलंग के नीचे कौन सी चीज रखनी चाहिए. 

