Lucky Stone: आर्थिक संकट से बचाकर धन लाभ कराता है ये रत्न, मिलता है मान-सम्मान व ऊंचा पद
Lucky Stone: आर्थिक संकट से बचाकर धन लाभ कराता है ये रत्न, मिलता है मान-सम्मान व ऊंचा पद

Gemstone: किसी विशेषज्ञ की सलाह से अगर कोई रत्न धारण कर लिया जाए तो उस जातक को संबंधित ग्रह का पूरा फायदा मिलने लगता है. ऐसे लोगों की किस्मत चमकने लगती है और धन लाभ के योग बनते हैं. 

 

Lucky Stone: आर्थिक संकट से बचाकर धन लाभ कराता है ये रत्न, मिलता है मान-सम्मान व ऊंचा पद

Benefits of Pearl Stone: कई बार ज्योतिषी कहते हैं कि कुंडली के अनुसार ग्रह तो ठीक हैं, किंतु पूरा लाभ नहीं मिल पा रहा है, क्योंकि वह पूरी क्षमता से आपको पावर नहीं दे पा रहे हैं. ऐसे में कुछ रत्नों की अंगूठी पहनाते ही उस ग्रह की पोटेंसी बढ़ जाती है और तुरंत ही फल मिलने लगता है. एक तरह से भाग्योदय हो जाता है और मनवांछित फल मिलना शुरू हो जाता है. इस लेख में कर्क लग्न के लोगों को किस रत्न के पहनने से किस तरह के लाभ की प्राप्ति हो सकती है, उसके बारे में बताया गया है. कर्क लग्न या राशि के स्वामी चंद्र हैं, जो मन को कंट्रोल करते हैं. 

