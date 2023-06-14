Mangal Gochar 2023: इन 4 राशि वालों के जीवन पर टूटेगा कहर, बेहद अमंलकारी योग बिगाड़ेगा बनते काम
Mangal Gochar 2023: इन 4 राशि वालों के जीवन पर टूटेगा कहर, बेहद अमंलकारी योग बिगाड़ेगा बनते काम

Mars Transit 2023: वैदिक ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार 30 जून को मंगल कर्क राशि में गोचर करने जा रहे हैं और इस दौरान मंगल और शनि का बेहद अशुभ योग बनने जा रहा है. इसका प्रभाव 4 राशियों पर साफ देखने को मिलेगा. जानें इस दौरान किन राशियों को होगा नुकसान.

 

Jun 14, 2023

Shadastak Yog Bad Effect: वैदिक ज्योतिष के अनुसार हर ग्रह का गोचर कुछ राशियों पर 30 जून को मंगल कर्क राशि में गोचर करने जा रहे हैं. इस दौरान कर्क राशि में मंगल के आने से मंगल का शनि के साथ षडाष्टक योग बनेगा. ज्योतिष शास्त्र में इस योग को बेहद अशुभ माना गया है. इससे प्रतिकूल परिणाम सामने आएंगे. जून के अंत में बनने वाला ये योग बहुत अशुभ फलदायी रहेगा. 

