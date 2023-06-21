Mangal Gochar 2023: मंगल गोचर कर होंगे शनि के सामने, बनेगा समसप्तक योग; इन 5 राशियों पर बरपेगा कहर!
Mangal Gochar 2023: मंगल गोचर कर होंगे शनि के सामने, बनेगा समसप्तक योग; इन 5 राशियों पर बरपेगा कहर!

Mangal ka Gochar 2023: ग्रहों के सेनापति मंगल जुलाई में राशि परिवर्तन करने जा रहे हैं. मंगल का किसी भी राशि में प्रवेश काफी खास माना जाता है. इस बार मंगल गोचर करने के बाद शनि के सामने होंगे, यह स्थिति कुछ राशियों के लिए अशुभ रहने वाली है.

Written By  Chandra Shekhar Verma|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 08:18 PM IST

Mars Transit 2023: मंगल को ग्रहों के सेनापति की संज्ञा दी गई है. यही वजह है कि वह जब भी गोचर करते हैं, सभी 12 राशियों पर इसका व्यापक असर पड़ता है. मंगल ग्रह 1 जुलाई को सिंह राशि में प्रवेश करने जा रहे हैं. मंगल और सिंह राशि दोनों ही अग्नि तत्व के माने जाते हैं. वहीं, शनि महाराज अभी कुंभ राशि में वक्री अवस्था में संचरण कर रहे हैं. ऐसे में दोनों ग्रह एक दूसरे के आमने-सामने होंगे. दोनों की इस स्थिति से समसप्तक योग का निर्माण होगा. यह स्थिति 5 राशियों के लिए नकारात्मक परिवर्तन लेकर आएगी.

