अगले 20 दिन तक इन लोगों पर लगातार होगी नोटों की बारिश, जानें कौनसी राशियां हैं शामिल?
Neech Bhang Rajyog 2023 in Kark: वैदिक ज्योतिष के अनुसार मंगल ग्रह इस समय कर्क राशि में हैं और नीचभंग राजयोग बना रहे हैं. मंगल गोचर से बना यह राजयोग कुछ राशि वालों के लिए बेहद शुभ है. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 05:51 AM IST

Mangal Gochar 2023 in Kark: साहस-पराक्रम, भूमि, विवाह के कारक मंगल गोचर करके कर्क राशि में प्रवेश कर गए हैं. मंगल 1 जुलाई 2023 तक कर्क राशि में ही रहेंगे. मंगल का राशि परिवर्तन होने से नीचभंग राजयोग बना है, इसका असर सभी लोगों पर पड़ रहा है. आमतौर पर जब कोई भी ग्रह नीच राशि में हो तो अशुभ फल देता है लेकिन मंगल इस समय नीच राशि कर्क में रहकर भी कुछ राशि वालों के लिए बेहद शुभ फल दे रहे हैं. इतना ही नहीं 1 जुलाई तक मंगल इन 3 राशि वालों के जीवन में मंगल ही मंगल करेंगे. उन्‍हें धन-दौलत, तरक्‍की और मान-सम्‍मान देंगे. 

