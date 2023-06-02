1 जुलाई तक इन 3 राशि वालों की लगेगी लॉटरी! मंगल देंगे बेशुमार धन-दौलत, तरक्‍की
1 जुलाई तक इन 3 राशि वालों की लगेगी लॉटरी! मंगल देंगे बेशुमार धन-दौलत, तरक्‍की

Mangal Gochar 2023 in Kark: ग्रहों के सेनापति मंगल गोचर करके कर्क राशि में प्रवेश कर गए हैं और 1 जुलाई तक कर्क में ही संचरण करेंगे. मंगल का कर्क में प्रवेश कुछ राशि वालों की लॉटरी लगवा देगा.

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 07:20 AM IST

1 जुलाई तक इन 3 राशि वालों की लगेगी लॉटरी! मंगल देंगे बेशुमार धन-दौलत, तरक्‍की

Mars Transit in Cancer 2023: वैदिक ज्योतिष में मंगल ग्रह को साहस, वीरता, शौर्य, पराक्रम, भूमि, क्रोध, विवाह और दुर्घटना का कारक बताया गया है. लिहाजा मंगल की स्थिति में बदलाव जीवन पर बड़ा असर डालता है. हाल ही में मंगल ने गोचर करके कर्क राशि में प्रवेश कर लिया है. अब मंगल आने वाली 1 जुलाई 2023 तक कर्क राशि में ही रहेंगे. कर्क राशि में मंगल नीच के माने जाते हैं. लिहाजा मंगल गोचर से नीचभंग राजयोग बना है, जो राशियों पर शुभ-अशुभ असर डालेगा. 3 राशियां ऐसी हैं, जिनके लिए मंगल का कर्क में गोचर शुभ है. इन राशि वालों को यह समय तगड़ा धन लाभ करवा सकता है और किस्‍मत चमका सकता है. आइए जानते हैं कि ये लकी राशियां कौन सी हैं. 

