Mars Transit 2023: मंगल गोचर कर देंगे इन लोगों को फुल एनर्जी, मिलेंगी अच्छी सूचनाएं
topStories1hindi1740429
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Mars Transit 2023: मंगल गोचर कर देंगे इन लोगों को फुल एनर्जी, मिलेंगी अच्छी सूचनाएं

Mars Transit in Leo 2023: वैसे तो मंगल का प्रभाव सभी राशियों पर कुछ न कुछ पड़ेगा, लेकिन कुछ राशियों पर यह ज्यादा इफेक्टेड होगा तो जानते हैं कि मंगल के इस मूवमेंट का लोगों पर कैसा फल रहेगा. 

 

Written By  Shilpa Rana|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 02:39 PM IST

Trending Photos

Mars Transit 2023: मंगल गोचर कर देंगे इन लोगों को फुल एनर्जी, मिलेंगी अच्छी सूचनाएं

Mangal Gochar 2023: अंतरिक्ष में ग्रहों का मूवमेंट एक सतत प्रक्रिया है. ग्रहों के सेना पति मंगल अपनी नीच राशि को त्यागते हुए, अपने मित्र के घर सिंह राशि में 1 जुलाई 2023 को प्रवेश करेंगे और यहां पर 18 अगस्त 2023 तक करीब 48 दिनों तक रहेंगे. मंगल का सिंह राशि में प्रवेश का मेष राशि पर प्रभाव जानने के पहले उनके नेचर और मूड के बारे में जानना भी जरूरी है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
dearness allowance
केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों की मौज ही मौज, 16% बढ़ गया DA; क‍ितने महीने का म‍िलेगा एर‍ियर?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sebi
शेयर बाजार की ल‍िस्‍टेड कंपन‍ियों के ल‍िए नया न‍ियम,24 घंटे के अंदर करना होगा यह काम
Delhi Police
बृजभूषण शरण सिंह को नाबालिग के यौन शोषण मामले में मिली क्लीन चिट, चार्जशीट दाखिल
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Fell Down: अपने ही कपड़ों और हील में फंसकर गिरी उर्फी, उड़ा मजाक!
Odisha Train Accident
ओडिशा रेल हादसे से पहले अप्रैल में रेलवे बोर्ड ने सिग्नल कर्मियों को लगाई थी फटकार
cyclone Biparjoy
उखड़ गए पेड़, गुल हो गई बिजली...महातूफान बिपरजॉय से जुड़े ये हैं बड़े अपडेट