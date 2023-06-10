Mars Transit 2023: 1 जुलाई तक इन राशि वालों के जीवन में बरसेगा बेइंतहा पैसा, मंगल कराएंगे मौज
Mars Transit 2023: 1 जुलाई तक इन राशि वालों के जीवन में बरसेगा बेइंतहा पैसा, मंगल कराएंगे मौज

Mangal Gochar 2023: ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार बीते महीने ने मंगल ने कर्क राशि में गोचर किया है. मंगल इस राशि में करीब 1 जुलाई तक विराजमान रहने वाले हैं. मंगल के गोचर करने से कई राशि वालों के जीवन पर शुभ तो कई के जीवन पर अशुभ प्रभाव देखने को मिल रहा है. जानें 1 जुलाई तक का समय किन राशि वालों के लिए मंगलकारी है.

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

Mars Transit 2023: 1 जुलाई तक इन राशि वालों के जीवन में बरसेगा बेइंतहा पैसा, मंगल कराएंगे मौज

Mangal Gochar Effect 2023: ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार सभी राशि के जीवन पर मंगल का अलग प्रभाव पड़ता है. बता दें कि मंगल को साहस, पराक्रम, भूमि-संपत्ति और विवाह आदि का कारक ग्रह माना गया है. अगर किसी जातक की कुंडली में मंगल शुभ स्थिति में होता है, तो उसे इस सभी चीजों की प्राप्ति होती है. वहीं मंगल के अशुभ होने पर इन चीजों से संबंधित समस्याएं व्यक्ति को घेर लेती हैं. बता दें कि 10 मई को मंगल ने कर्क राशि में प्रवेश किया था और 1 जुलाई तक इसी राशि में विराजमान रहने वाले हैं. इसके बाद मंगल सिंह राशि में गोचर करेंगे. जानें 1 जुलाई तक का समय किन राशि वाले जातकों के लिए विशेष रूप  से फलदायी है.

