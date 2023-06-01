इन राशि वालों के लिए सबसे ज्‍यादा शुभ है जून महीना! मिलेगा प्रमोशन और ढेर सारा पैसा
topStories1hindi1720347
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

इन राशि वालों के लिए सबसे ज्‍यादा शुभ है जून महीना! मिलेगा प्रमोशन और ढेर सारा पैसा

Masik Rashifal June 2023: जून महीने में बुध और सूर्य राशि परिवर्तन करेंगे. साथ ही शनि वक्री चाल चलना शुरू होंगे. ग्रह स्थितियों में ये बदलाव कुछ राशि वालों के लिए बेहद शुभ रहेंगे. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 03:52 PM IST

Trending Photos

इन राशि वालों के लिए सबसे ज्‍यादा शुभ है जून महीना! मिलेगा प्रमोशन और ढेर सारा पैसा

June Monthly Rashifal 2023: साल 2023 का जून महीना कुछ राशि वालों के लिए बेहद शुभ रहने वाला है. इन लोगों को इस महीने नौकरी-व्‍यापार में तरक्‍की मिलेगी, धन लाभ होगा. साथ ही कोई शुभ समाचार भी मिल सकता है. जून महीने में बुध गोचर, सूर्य गोचर, बुध अस्‍त और शनि वक्री जैसे अहम बदलाव हो रहे हैं. 7 जून को बुध गोचर करके वृषभ राशि में प्रवेश करेंगे, फिर 15 जून को सूर्य गोचर होगा. इसके बाद 17 जून से शनि वक्री चाल चलना शुरू करेंगे. जून 2023 के इन ग्रह गोचर का कुछ राशि वालों पर सकारात्‍मक प्रभाव पड़ेगा. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Qatar
कतर के पीएम ने अफगानिस्तान में तालिबान के टॉप लीडर के साथ की सीक्रेट मीटिंग
Pakistan Airlines
पाकिस्तान की फिर हुई 'इंटरनेशनल' बेइज्जती, इस इस्लामी मुल्क ने जब्त कर लिया प्लेन
IPL 2023
फैंस ही नहीं, जीवा धोनी भी पिता के लिए करने लगी हाथ जोड़ प्रार्थना; PHOTO वायरल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Chhattisgarh
CCTV में कैद हुई शर्मनाक वारदात, गाय के साथ एक शख्स ने किया रेप, आरोपी गिरफ्तार
digi locker
चालान से हो गई फुर्सत! जमकर चलाएं गाड़ी, ट्रैफिक पुलिस नहीं रोकेगी आपको
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणदीप हुड्डा की फिल्म के जरिए बड़े पर्दे पर लौट रहे सावरकर, सुनील शेट्टी के पास क्यों आते थे अंडरवर्ल्ड के फोन?
wrestlers protest
जंतर मंतर से हरिद्वार तक इस टाइमलाइन पर आगे बढ़ा पहलवानों का आंदोलन, अब आगे क्या?
karnataka
कर्नाटक के सीएम ने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री को क्यों लिखी चिट्ठी, क्या है मामला?