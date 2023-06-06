Mercury Transit: बस कुछ घंटे में बुध करेंगे गोचर, इन राशि वालों के हाथ लगेगी चांदी; चमकेगी किस्मत
Mercury Transit: बस कुछ घंटे में बुध करेंगे गोचर, इन राशि वालों के हाथ लगेगी चांदी; चमकेगी किस्मत

Budh Gochar 2023: ग्रहों के राजा बुध बस कुछ घंटों बाद राशि परिवर्तन करने जा रहे हैं. उनके गोचर करते ही सभी 12 राशियों पर असर पड़ना तय है. ऐसे में आइए जानते हैं कि इस राशि परिवर्तन से सभी राशियों क्या हाल रहने वाला है.

Mercury Transit: बस कुछ घंटे में बुध करेंगे गोचर, इन राशि वालों के हाथ लगेगी चांदी; चमकेगी किस्मत

mercury transit 2023 zodiac prediction: वैदिक ज्योतिष में बुध को काफी अहम ग्रह माना गया है. उनको सभी ग्रहों के राजकुमार की संज्ञा दी गई है. बुध ग्रह 7 जून को शाम 7 बजकर 58 मिनट पर गोचर करने जा रहे हैं. वह इस समय वृष राशि में प्रवेश करेंगे. वह इस राशि में 24 जून तक संचरण करेंगे. उनके इस गोचर का सभी 12 राशियों पर प्रभाव पड़ेगा. इस अवधि में कुछ राशियों के लिए यह गोचर शुभ तो कुछ के लिए अशुभ हो सकता है. ऐसे में आइए जानते हैं कि इस राशि परिवर्तन का किन राशियों पर सकारात्मक असर पड़ने वाला है. 

