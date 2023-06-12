Nakshatra: इस नक्षत्र के लोगों पर होती है भगवान की विशेष कृपा, जमकर बरसता है धन; मिलता है यश
Nakshatra: इस नक्षत्र के लोगों पर होती है भगवान की विशेष कृपा, जमकर बरसता है धन; मिलता है यश

Mool Nakshatra Yoday: इस नक्षत्र को नक्षत्र पुरुष भगवान विष्णु के दोनों पैर माना गया है. जिस प्रकार पांव समूची देह का भार उठाते हैं, उसी भांति मूल नक्षत्र का व्यक्ति  दायित्व और निर्वाहन में कुशल और कर्तव्यनिष्ठ होता है.

Written By  Shilpa Rana|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Nakshatra: इस नक्षत्र के लोगों पर होती है भगवान की विशेष कृपा, जमकर बरसता है धन; मिलता है यश

Moola Nakshatra Famous Personalities: मूल नक्षत्र का मुख्य तारा शौला बिच्छू का डंक है. इस तारे की सतह का तापमान 30 हजार सेल्सियस आंका गया है. मूल नक्षत्र सबसे दक्षिणी नक्षत्र हैं. मूल का अर्थ है किसी पेड़ या पौधे की जड़, केंद्र बिंदु या सार तत्व. नक्षत्र का नाम ही उसके गुणों की पहचान करा देता है. मूल शब्द का अर्थ जड़ है और जड़ सदा भूमि के भीतर ही छिपी रहती है. अतः मूल नक्षत्र का संबंध भूमि में दबी हुई, छिपी हुई तथा गुप्त, अनजाने क्षेत्र व अज्ञात घटनाओं के साथ माना जाता है. जो भी छिपा हुआ है, अनजाना है, गुप्त रहस्य है, उसका कार्यकत्व मूल नक्षत्र को प्राप्त है. 

