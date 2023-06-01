nakshatra: मृगशिरा नक्षत्र में जन्में लोगों में कूट-कूटकर भरे होते हैं ये गुण, क्या आप हुए हैं इसमें पैदा?
topStories1hindi1720151
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

nakshatra: मृगशिरा नक्षत्र में जन्में लोगों में कूट-कूटकर भरे होते हैं ये गुण, क्या आप हुए हैं इसमें पैदा?

mrigashira nakshatra: मृग की सबसे बड़ी क्वालिटी होती है, उसकी चपलता यानी उसका भागना. इनको पकड़ना तो शेर के लिए भी आसान नहीं होता है. इसी चपलता के गुणों की वजह से मारीच ने सीता के अपहरण में रावण को सहयोग देने के लिए स्वर्ण मृग का रूप रखा था.

Written By  Shilpa Rana|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 01:23 PM IST

Trending Photos

nakshatra: मृगशिरा नक्षत्र में जन्में लोगों में कूट-कूटकर भरे होते हैं ये गुण, क्या आप हुए हैं इसमें पैदा?

mrigashira nakshatra zodiac sign: तारामंडल में पांचवां नक्षत्र मृगशिरा कहलाता है. मृगशिरा नक्षत्र को मृगशीर्ष या मृगशिर के नाम से भी पुकारते हैं. इनका अर्थ मृग यानी हिरन का सिर है. यह नक्षत्र वृष और मिथुन दोनों राशियों को जोड़ने वाला नक्षत्र है. जिन लोगों की वृष या मिथुन राशि है, उनका यह नक्षत्र हो सकता है. इसके देवता चंद्रमा हैं. चंद्रमा को पुराणों में सोम भी कहा जाता है सोम अर्थात अमृत.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: कई साल बाद बेटी पलक तिवारी से मिले राजा चौधरी, एक्स-वाइफ श्वेता तिवारी के बारे में कही ये बात
Rashifal Astrology
भगवान विष्णु इन 6 राशियों पर बेहद प्रसन्न, महीने की शुरुआत पर आज बरसाएंगे धन समृद्धि
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Uganda Anti Homosexuality Law
इस देश ने सबसे कठोर समलैंगिकता विरोधी कानून को दी मंजूरी, मौत की सजा तक का प्रावधान
Solar power
टीवी, पंखा और लाइट सब चलेगा दनादन, ये छोटू डिवाइस है बड़े काम की चीज
Petrol Diesel price
महीने के आखिरी दिन पेट्रोल-डीजल पर म‍िली खुशखबरी! जान‍िए क्‍या रहा आज का ताजा रेट
Monalisa
मरून साड़ी बदन पर लपेटकर ऐसे आईं ये भोजपुरी हसीना, डीपनेक के हो रहे चर्चे!
Pakistan Airlines
पाकिस्तान की फिर हुई 'इंटरनेशनल' बेइज्जती, इस इस्लामी मुल्क ने जब्त कर लिया प्लेन