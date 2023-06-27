धन हानि से बचना है तो आज ना करें ये गलती, वरना भुगतेंगे बड़ा खामियाजा
धन हानि से बचना है तो आज ना करें ये गलती, वरना भुगतेंगे बड़ा खामियाजा

Mangalwar ke Upay: अगर आप घर में आने वाली परेशानियों और आर्थिक हानि से बचना चाहते हैं, तो भूलकर भी मंगलवार के दिन यहां बताई चीज़ें न खरीदें. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 09:08 AM IST

धन हानि से बचना है तो आज ना करें ये गलती, वरना भुगतेंगे बड़ा खामियाजा

Mangalwar ko kya nahi karna chahiye: हिंदू धर्म में मंगलवार का दिन बजरंगबली को समर्पित है. मंगलवार के दिन के लिए कुछ नियम बताए गए हैं. इन नियमों का पालन जरूर करना चाहिए, वरना मंगलवार के दिन की गई गलती जमकर नुकसान कराती है. साथ ही जीवन में अशांति लाते हैं. मंगलवार के दिन हनुमान जी की पूजा करना, सिंदूर का चोला चढ़ाना बहुत लाभ देता है. लिहाजा मंगलवार के दिन कोई ऐसी गलती ना करें जो आपको आर्थिक नुकसान पहुंचाए. 

