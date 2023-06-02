punarvasu nakshatra: तेज दिमाग के होते हैं इस नक्षत्र में पैदा हुए लोग, जी-तोड़ मेहनत से प्राप्त करते हैं सफलता
punarvasu nakshatra zodiac sign: इस नक्षत्र में पैदा हुए लोग जी-तोड़ मेहनत करने वाले होते हैं. ये लोग संतुलित, परोपकारी और क्राइसिस मैनेजमेंट के एक्सपर्ट भी माने जाते हैं. इनमें दयालुता और परोपकार के गुण भी होते हैं

Jun 02, 2023

Punarvasu nakshatra born personality: मुख्य रूप से दो चमकीले तारे पुरुष और प्रकृति पुनर्वसु नक्षत्रों को दर्शाते हैं, किंतु इनके नीचे दो तारे और होते हैं तथा यह चारों तारे मिलकर आयताकार भवन का भी आभास कराते हैं. इस नक्षत्र को गुरु की ऊर्जा का स्रोत माना जाता है. पुनर्वसु का अर्थ है धनी होना. प्राचीन सभ्यता में पुरुष और प्रकृति तारे को ही मिथुन राशि में स्त्री-पुरुष के जोड़े के रूप में मान्यता मिली है. पुनर्वसु शब्द पुन: और वसु से बनता है. इसका अर्थ है पुनः धन, मान व यश की प्राप्ति. 

