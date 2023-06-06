purva phalguni nakshatra: काफी भाग्यशाली होते हैं इस नक्षत्र में जन्में लोग, समाज में प्राप्त करते हैं विशेष सम्मान
purva phalguni nakshatra: काफी भाग्यशाली होते हैं इस नक्षत्र में जन्में लोग, समाज में प्राप्त करते हैं विशेष सम्मान

purva phalguni nakshatra lord: इस नक्षत्र के देवता भग हैं. भग देव को भोर का तारा या मॉर्निंग स्टार भी कहते हैं. यह सूर्य की माता अदिति के बारह पुत्रों में से एक यानी सूर्य के भाई हैं. भग को सुख, वैभव, आनंद प्रदान करने वाला माना जाता है.

purva phalguni nakshatra famous personalities: तारामंडल में 11वां नक्षत्र पूर्वा फाल्गुनी नक्षत्र कहलाता है. यह नक्षत्र भी मघा की तरह हिंदी मास से लिया गया है, जिसे हम फाल्गुन या फागुन कहते हैं. पूर्वा फाल्गुनी का अर्थ होता है, चारपाई, दीवान या फिर तख्त के आगे वाले दो पांव. इसको समझने के लिए यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि इसके पहले दसवां नक्षत्र मघा होता है. मघा का अर्थ है सिंहासन और उसके बाद आया है पूर्वा फाल्गुनी यानी चारपाई इस आधार पर इस नक्षत्र को विश्राम का नक्षत्र भी कहा जाता है. 

