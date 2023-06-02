Rahu Gochar 2023: 153 दिन तक दोनों हाथों से नोट बटोरेंगे इन 4 राशियों के जातक, राहु जमकर बरसाएंगे धन
Rahu Gochar 2023: 153 दिन तक दोनों हाथों से नोट बटोरेंगे इन 4 राशियों के जातक, राहु जमकर बरसाएंगे धन

Rahu Ka Rashi Parivartan:  शनि के बाद सबसे धीरे चलने वाला ग्रह है राहु. राहु किसी राशि में एक साल तक रहता है. 12 अप्रैल 2023 को सुबह 11.58 बजे राहु मेष राशि में आ गए थे. अब 30 अक्टूबर को 2 बजकर 13 मिनट तक वह इसी राशि में रहेंगे. इसके बाद वह गुरु के स्वामित्व वाली मीन राशि में चले जाएंगे. 

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 05:40 AM IST

Rahu-Ketu Gochar 2023: ज्योतिष शास्त्र में हर ग्रह की अपनी अहमियत है. हर ग्रह के राशि बदलने का किसी न किसी तरह से धरती और राशियों पर असर पड़ता है. शनि के बाद सबसे धीरे चलने वाला ग्रह है राहु. राहु किसी राशि में एक साल तक रहता है. 12 अप्रैल 2023 को सुबह 11.58 बजे राहु मेष राशि में आ गए थे. अब 30 अक्टूबर को 2 बजकर 13 मिनट तक वह इसी राशि में रहेंगे. इसके बाद वह गुरु के स्वामित्व वाली मीन राशि में चले जाएंगे. 

