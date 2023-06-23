बेहद सौभाग्‍यशाली होते हैं S नाम वाले लोग, ऐसा रहता है करियर-आर्थिक स्थिति
topStories1hindi1750135
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

बेहद सौभाग्‍यशाली होते हैं S नाम वाले लोग, ऐसा रहता है करियर-आर्थिक स्थिति

S name wale log kaise hote hain: ज्‍योतिष शास्‍त्र में नाम के पहले अक्षर से भी जातक की पर्सनालिटी, करियर, आर्थिक स्थिति के बारे में जानने का तरीका बताया गया है. आज हम S नाम वाले लोगों के बारे में जानते हैं.

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 09:26 AM IST

Trending Photos

बेहद सौभाग्‍यशाली होते हैं S नाम वाले लोग, ऐसा रहता है करियर-आर्थिक स्थिति

S letter name personality in Hindi: वैदिक ज्‍योतिष की शाखा नाम ज्‍योतिष या नेम ऐस्‍ट्रोलॉजी में नाम के पहले अक्षर के जरिए पर्सनालिटी ट्रैट्स बताए गए हैं. A से लेकर Z तक के नाम वाले सभी लोगों में कुछ न कुछ अच्‍छाइयां-बुराइयां होती हैं. आज हम उन लोगों के स्‍वभाव, व्‍यवहार के बारे में जानते हैं जिनका नाम S से शुरू होता है. S नाम वाले लोग कुछ मामलों में बहुत भाग्‍यशाली होते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Income tax raid
कानपुर-लखनऊ समेत यूपी में नामी ज्वैलर्स के प्रतिष्ठानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: गुस्से में इस कंटेस्टेंट ने तोड़ी घरवालों की चीज़ें, छिड़ेगा बवाल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Video: इवेंट में पहुंचीं सपना को इस हरियाणवी कॉमेडियन ने धो डाला
sunny deol
सनी के प्यार में डूबी थीं अमृता, फिर आई वो तस्वीरें जिसने हिला दी इस रिश्ते की नींव
Sitapur
बाइक गुम होने की जांच करते-करते पुलिस ने सुलझाई लड़की के मर्डर की गुत्थी
Titanic Tourist Submarine
टाइटैनिक दिखाने ले गई लापता पनडुब्बी में अब कुछ घंटों की ऑक्सीजन, तलाशी अभियान जारी