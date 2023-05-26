इन राशि वालों के लिए शानदार रहेगा अगला हफ्ता, मंगल-शुक्र, सूर्य-शनि करेंगे मालामाल!
इन राशि वालों के लिए शानदार रहेगा अगला हफ्ता, मंगल-शुक्र, सूर्य-शनि करेंगे मालामाल!

Saptahik Rashifal 29 may to 4 june 2023: आने वाला सप्‍ताह कुछ राशि वालों के लिए शानदार रहेगा. मई का अंत और जून की शुरुआत में जो ग्रह दशाएं हैं, वे कुछ राशि वालों के लिए बहुत शुभ हैं. 

May 26, 2023

Weekly Horoscope in Hindi: ज्‍योतिष के अनुसार आने वाले दिनों में ग्रह दशाएं ऐसी रहने वाली हैं, जो 4 राशि वालों को शुभ फल देंगी. मई के आखिर में 30 मई को धन-विलासिता के कारक शुक्र गोचर करेंगे. वहीं इस दौरान मंगल कर्क राशि में रहेंगे, शनि स्‍वराशि कुंभ में रहेंगे. इस तरह मई के आखिर और जून की शुरुआत में जो ग्रह स्थितियां हैं, उनका असर सभी राशि वालों पर पड़ेगा. वहीं 4 राशि वालों के लिए यह बेहद शुभ समय है. आइए जानते हैं 28 मई से 4 जून 2023 तक का समय किन राशि वालों को पैसा और तरक्‍की देगा. 
 

