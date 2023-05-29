Shukra Gochar: 1 दिन बाद बदलेगी इन 3 राशियों की किस्मत, शुक्र गोचर से बनने जा रहा धन योग; जमकर बरसेगा पैसा
topStories1hindi1715329
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Shukra Gochar: 1 दिन बाद बदलेगी इन 3 राशियों की किस्मत, शुक्र गोचर से बनने जा रहा धन योग; जमकर बरसेगा पैसा

Venus Transit in Kark: शुक्र ग्रह 30 मई 2022 को शाम 7.51 बजे चंद्रमा की राशि कर्क में प्रवेश (Venus Transit in Kark) करने जा रहे हैं, जिसका 3 राशियों पर सीधा असर पड़ेगा और उनके लिए धनलाभ के योग बन रहे हैं.

Written By  Sumit Rai|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 06:17 AM IST

Trending Photos

Shukra Gochar: 1 दिन बाद बदलेगी इन 3 राशियों की किस्मत, शुक्र गोचर से बनने जा रहा धन योग; जमकर बरसेगा पैसा

Shukra Gochar 2023: शुक्र ग्रह का 30 मई को चंद्रमा की राशि कर्क (Cancer) में गोचर हो रहा है, जिसका असर सभी 12 राशियों पर पड़ेगा. शुक्र ग्रह को धन और विलासिका का कारक माना जाता है और इस गोचर कई राशियों को धनलाभ के अलावा वैवाहिक सुख प्रदान करेगा. बता दें कि शुक्र ग्रह इस समय मिथुन राशि (Gemini) में विराजमान हैं और 30 मई 2022 को शाम 7.51 बजे चंद्रमा की राशि कर्क में प्रवेश (Venus Transit in Kark) करने जा रहे हैं, जिसका 3 राशियों पर सीधा असर पड़ेगा और उनके लिए धनलाभ के योग बन रहे हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
Government scheme
शिक्षा से लेकर रोजगार तक, इस सरकारी वेबसाइट पर है सबकुछ! ऐसे मिलेगा फायदा
Sara Ali Khan
Sara ali khan and shubhman gill ने एक दूसरे को किया अनफॉलो, सीक्रेटली हुआ ब्रेकअप!
IIFA
IIFA 2023 Video: लुंगी पहन खूब नाचे सलमान तो ऋतिक ने विक्की को सिखाया डांस
Iifa 2023
IIFA में सिर पर पल्लू लेकर पहुंची ये हसीना तो Sara ने लाल लिबास में ढाया कहर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Partner
पार्टनर आपसे छिपकर करने लगा है काम? स्ट्रॉन्ग रिश्ते के लिए अपनाएं ये 3 बातें
sexual relation
क्या आप भी शारीरिक संबंध बनाने के बाद हो जाते हैं भावुक? जानें क्यों होता है ऐसा...
Smartphone
यहां लिखी होती है फोन की एक्सपायरी डेट! आप भी जान सकते हैं कब तक चलेगा
RBI Governor
नोट बदलने के लिए सभी बैंकों के पास हो SOP,उठाई जा रही ये मांग
Hepa Filter
Air Purifier में Hepa Filter क्यों है जरूरी? नहीं जानते तो यहां मिलेगा जवाब