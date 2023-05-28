48 घंटे बाद 'महागोचर', 4 राशि वालों की बढ़ेगी कमाई, जॉब-बिजनेस में मिलेगी तरक्‍की!
48 घंटे बाद 'महागोचर', 4 राशि वालों की बढ़ेगी कमाई, जॉब-बिजनेस में मिलेगी तरक्‍की!

Shukra Gochar 2023: धन-विलासिता देने वाले शुक्र ग्रह 30 मई को गोचर कर रहे हैं. शुक्र का कर्क में गोचर 4 राशि वालों की इनकम में जबरदस्‍त बढ़ोतरी करेगा, साथ ही नौकरी-व्‍यापार में तरक्‍की देगा. 

48 घंटे बाद 'महागोचर', 4 राशि वालों की बढ़ेगी कमाई, जॉब-बिजनेस में मिलेगी तरक्‍की!

Venus transit in kark 2023: वैदिक ज्‍योतिष में शुक्र ग्रह को धन-विलासिता, प्रेम, रोमांस का कारक माना गया है. कुंडली में शुक्र शुभ हो तो जातक ऐशोआराम की जिंदगी जीता है. उसके जीवन में किसी चीज का अभाव नहीं होता है. पार्टनर से खूब प्‍यार मिलता है. शुक्र इस समय मिथुन राशि में हैं और 30 मई 2023, मंगलवार की रात 07.51 बजे चंद्रमा की राशि कर्क में प्रवेश करने जा रहे हैं. कर्क में शुक्र गोचर सभी 12 राशि वालों के जीवन पर असर डालेंगे, वहीं 4 राशि वालों को जमकर धन देंगे. शुक्र 7 जुलाई तक कर्क में रहकर इन लोगों को खूब तरक्‍की भी देंगे. 

