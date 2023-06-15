Sun Transit 2023: एक महीने तक इन लोगों पर बरसेगी सूर्य देव की कृपा, बनने लगेंगे सभी अटके काम
Sun Transit 2023: एक महीने तक इन लोगों पर बरसेगी सूर्य देव की कृपा, बनने लगेंगे सभी अटके काम

Surya Gochar 2023: सूर्य ने राशि परिवर्तन कर लिया है. ऐसे में एक महीना इस राशि वालों को कई बातों में सावधानी बरतनी होगी. वहीं, इस दौरान सूर्य देव की कृपा भी प्राप्त होगी, जिससे सफलता मिलने में मदद मिलेगी. 

 

Written By  Shashishekhar Tripathi|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 01:08 PM IST

Sun Transit 2023: एक महीने तक इन लोगों पर बरसेगी सूर्य देव की कृपा, बनने लगेंगे सभी अटके काम

Surya Gochar 2023 Effects on Zodiac Signs: मिथुन राशि में पहुंचने से सूर्य वृश्चिक राशि वालों को थोड़ी राहत देंगे, क्योंकि इस समय अनावश्यक रूप से दूसरों के साथ वाद विवाद बढ़ा हुआ है. 15 जून से लेकर 17 जुलाई तक शोधपरक कार्यों में सफलता दिलाने के लिए सूर्य की कृपा आप पर बनी रहेगी. अटके हुए काम बनते हुए नजर आएंगे. मेहनत को लेकर आत्मविश्वास बढ़ेगा. यदि आप किसी कंपटीशन आदि की तैयारी कर रहे हैं तो आप काफी डीप में जाकर चीजों को समझने में सफल होंगे. प्रतिरोधक क्षमता कुछ कम रहेगी. इन्फेक्शन स्किन एलर्जी से संबंधित रोग की चपेट में आ सकते हैं. आइए जानते सूर्य के राशि परिवर्तन से और कैसे परिणाम देखने को मिलेंगे.

