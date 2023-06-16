Surya Gochar 2023: सूर्य ने किया गोचर, इन लोगों पर बरसेगी कृपा; अच्छा समय हुआ शुरू
Surya Gochar 2023: सूर्य ने किया गोचर, इन लोगों पर बरसेगी कृपा; अच्छा समय हुआ शुरू

Surya Gochar: सूर्य देव मिथुन राशि में गोचर कर चुके हैं. उनके इस राशि परिवर्तन का इस राशि के लोगों पर सकारात्मक असर होगा. बॉस को खुश रखें और कार्य पर फोकस करें. लव लाइफ वालों का मामला रिश्ते की ओर बढ़ेगा.

Written By  Shashishekhar Tripathi|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 01:25 PM IST

Surya Gochar 2023: सूर्य ने किया गोचर, इन लोगों पर बरसेगी कृपा; अच्छा समय हुआ शुरू

Surya Gochar 2023 in June: सूर्य मिथुन राशि में पहुंच चुके हैं और 17 जुलाई तक यही रहने वाले हैं. कुंभ राशि के लोगों को सकारात्मक ऊर्जा मिलेगी, जो बुद्धि को प्रखर रखेगी. उच्च शिक्षा में बढ़ोतरी होगी. सामाजिक मान-सम्मान बढ़ेगा. जो लोग उच्च शिक्षा की तैयारी कर रहे हैं, उनके लिए समय अच्छा चल रहा है. भगवान भास्कर की कृपा उन पर बनी हुई है. सामाजिक गतिविधियों में एक्टिव रहना है. अनावश्यक रूप से चिंता नहीं करनी चाहिए, कूल रहें. आइए जानते हैं कि सूर्य के प्रभाव से आपकी कुंडली पर किस तरह के रिजल्ट लेकर आने वाले हैं. 

