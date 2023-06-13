Sun transit 2023: सूर्य बनाएंगे नौकरी में प्रमोशन के योग, ट्रेनिंग के लिए करनी पड़ सकती है यात्रा
topStories1hindi1736321
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Sun transit 2023: सूर्य बनाएंगे नौकरी में प्रमोशन के योग, ट्रेनिंग के लिए करनी पड़ सकती है यात्रा

Sun Transit 2023 June: ग्रहों के राजा सूर्य देव 15 जून को राशि परिवर्तन करने जा रहे हैं. उनका यह गोचर कुछ राशियों के लिए शुभ तो कुछ के लिए अशुभ रहेगा. ऐसे में आइए जानते हैं कि इस गोचर का क्या असर पड़ने वाला है.

Written By  Shashishekhar Tripathi|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 05:00 PM IST

Trending Photos

Sun transit 2023: सूर्य बनाएंगे नौकरी में प्रमोशन के योग, ट्रेनिंग के लिए करनी पड़ सकती है यात्रा

Sun Transit in Gemini 2023: सूर्य का परिवर्तन कर्क राशि वालों के लिए व्यय बढ़ाने जा रहा है. इस दौरान कुछ खर्च ऐसे सामने आएंगे, जिनसे आप भविष्य की प्लानिंग कर सकेंगे. एफडी, हेल्थ इंश्योरेंस, व्हीकल  इंश्योरेंस आदि. कुछ ग्रहों का कंबीनेशन आपको आलसी और क्रोधी बना सकता है. मेहनत यदि नहीं की तो आप परेशान भी होंगे और अनावश्यक क्रोध के भागीदार भी बनेंगे. 15 जून से लेकर 17 जुलाई में होने जा रहा सूर्य का परिवर्तन मान-सम्मान बढ़ाने वाला होगा. वस्तुओं का संग्रह करने में यदि आपका खर्च होता है तो परेशान न हों. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
Nasser Hussain
भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने जमकर लगाई लताड़, सरेआम नाम लेकर मचा दी सनसनी!
Prabhu Deva
बेटी के होने पर खुशी से झूम रहे Prabhu Deva सह चुके हैं बेटे को खोने का भी गम!
Love Jihad
दारूल-उल-उलूम का लव जिहाद पर फतवा देने से इनकार, हिंदू संगठनों ने की थी मांग
Forbes
Forbes ने जारी की नई लिस्ट, रिलायंस ने हासिल किया नया मुकाम, 8 स्थान ऊपर पहुंची...
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Rakesh Omprakash Mehra
Ramayan के बाद Mahabharat की बारी, इस सितारे को लेकर हो रही ‘कर्ण’ बनाने की तैयारी
Monalisa
ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फोटोज वायरल
syria
Syria में हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश, 22 अमेरिकी सैनिक घायल, US आर्मी ने दी जानकारी
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT: सोशल मीडिया पर बवाल मचाने के बाद इस एक्टर की EX वाइफ की शो में एंट्री
Zee News
ओपिनियन पोल: आज महाराष्ट्र में हुए चुनाव तो किसकी बनेगी सरकार, कौन बनेगा CM?