Surya Gochar 2023: सूर्य गोचर से इस राशि वालों की आर्थिक स्थिति होगी मजबूत, बढ़ेगा मान-सम्मान
Surya Rashi Parivartan 2023: यदि आप व्यापार की प्लानिंग कर रहे हैं तो निवेश करना होगा, लेकिन सरकारी कामकाज को पहले पूरा कर लेना चाहिए, क्योंकि यह समय इसके लिए उपयुक्त चल रहा है.

 

Written By  Shashishekhar Tripathi|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 01:08 PM IST

Sun Transit 2023 Horoscope: सूर्य का परिवर्तन मिथुन राशि वालों के लिए दिनचर्या को नियमित करने वाला है. सूर्य का संबंध परिवार से होने जा रहा है. ऐसे में जो लोग पैतृक व्यापार से जुड़े हैं, उनके लिए सूर्य देव मुनाफा लेकर आएंगे. कॉन्ट्रैक्ट बेस्ड कार्य करने वालों के लिए समय उपयुक्त है, अच्छे लिंक मिल सकते हैं, लेकिन ध्यान रहे यदि आपका सरकार के साथ कोई गठबंधन होता है तो बहुत ही ईमानदारी के साथ अपने कार्य को करना होगा, नहीं तो बड़े जुर्माने भी भरने पड़ सकते हैं. 

