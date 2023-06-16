Surya Gochar 2023: सूर्य ने बदला घर, अब चमकेगी इन लोगों की किस्मत, नौकरी में होगा इंक्रीमेंट-खुलेंगे प्रगति के द्वार
Surya Gochar 2023: सूर्य ने बदला घर, अब चमकेगी इन लोगों की किस्मत, नौकरी में होगा इंक्रीमेंट-खुलेंगे प्रगति के द्वार

Surya Rashi Parivartan 2023: सूर्य गोचर से इस राशि के लोगों को बॉस या संस्थान के मालिक के प्रति ईमानदारी दिखानी होगी, क्योंकि ईमानदारी का अच्छा परिणाम आपको मिलने वाला है.

 

Written By  Shashishekhar Tripathi|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 04:49 PM IST

Sun Transit 2023 Horoscope: भगवान भास्कर अब मिथुन राशि में आ चुके हैं और 17 जुलाई तक इसी राशि में रहेंगे तो वहीं मीन राशि वालों के लिए कुछ महत्वपूर्ण घटनाक्रम उजागर होंगे. मीन राशि वालों को इस दौरान अपने घर पर फोकस करना चाहिए. सूर्य को प्रसन्न करने के लिए सर्वोत्तम तरीका सूर्योदय से पहले उठना है. मीन लग्न या राशि वाले यदि सूर्योदय के बाद उठते हैं या बहुत देर तक सोते हैं तो उन्हें अपनी दिनचर्या में सुधार लाना चाहिए. 

