Surya Gochar: इस राशि वालों को सूर्य कृपा से मिलेगी सफलता, जॉब चेंज के लिए करें थोड़ा इंतजार
topStories1hindi1739504
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Surya Gochar: इस राशि वालों को सूर्य कृपा से मिलेगी सफलता, जॉब चेंज के लिए करें थोड़ा इंतजार

Surya Gochar 2023: सूर्य ने राशि परिवर्तन कर लिया है. ऐसे में जो लोग नौकरी में बदलाव की चाहत रखे हुए हैं तो अच्छे ऑफर का इंतजार करें. कर्ज का लेना-देना अभी ठीक नहीं है.

 

Written By  Shashishekhar Tripathi|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 09:02 PM IST

Trending Photos

Surya Gochar: इस राशि वालों को सूर्य कृपा से मिलेगी सफलता, जॉब चेंज के लिए करें थोड़ा इंतजार

Sun Transit 2023: सूर्य ने राशि परिवर्तन कर लिया है. ऐसे में मकर राशि के लोगों को एक बात गांठ बांध लेनी है कि न कोई कर्ज लेना है और न ही कोई कर्ज देना है. इससे आपको लगभग एक माह यानी अब से लेकर 17 जुलाई तक ध्यान देना होगा. घर बदलने का समय है. यदि आप किराए पर रहते हैं तो बदला जा सकता है. मानसिक रूप से आप काफी एक्टिव नजर आएंगे. पिता व पिता तुल्य लोगों का सम्मान अधिक करना होगा. मानसिक उलझन को खुद पर हावी न होने दें.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
Powered by Tomorrow.io
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Kiara Advani
Kiara को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ऐसा लग रहा है..
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2 कंटेस्टेंट्स की ये है फाइनल लिस्ट! दो नाम विवादों में ज्यादा फंसे
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 14 June 2023