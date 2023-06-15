Surya Gochar: इस राशि वालों को सूर्य कृपा से मिलेगी सफलता, जॉब चेंज के लिए करें थोड़ा इंतजार
topStories1hindi1739505
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Surya Gochar: इस राशि वालों को सूर्य कृपा से मिलेगी सफलता, जॉब चेंज के लिए करें थोड़ा इंतजार

Surya Gochar 2023: सूर्य ने राशि परिवर्तन कर लिया है. ऐसे में जो लोग नौकरी में बदलाव की चाहत रखे हुए हैं तो अच्छे ऑफर का इंतजार करें. कर्ज का लेना-देना अभी ठीक नहीं है.

 

Written By  Chandra Shekhar Verma|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 06:41 AM IST

Trending Photos

Surya Gochar: इस राशि वालों को सूर्य कृपा से मिलेगी सफलता, जॉब चेंज के लिए करें थोड़ा इंतजार

Sun Transit 2023: सूर्य ने राशि परिवर्तन कर लिया है. ऐसे में मकर राशि के लोगों को एक बात गांठ बांध लेनी है कि न कोई कर्ज लेना है और न ही कोई कर्ज देना है. इससे आपको लगभग एक माह यानी अब से लेकर 17 जुलाई तक ध्यान देना होगा. घर बदलने का समय है. यदि आप किराए पर रहते हैं तो बदला जा सकता है. मानसिक रूप से आप काफी एक्टिव नजर आएंगे. पिता व पिता तुल्य लोगों का सम्मान अधिक करना होगा. मानसिक उलझन को खुद पर हावी न होने दें.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Gold
Gold में करने वाले हैं इंवेस्टमेंट तो ये ताजा अपडेट जान लें, इतना हो गया है सस्ता
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Haldi Ceremony: पहली वीडियो आई सामने,पीले कुर्ते में खूब जचे दूल्हे राजा
china
कोरोना ने फिर चीन को डराया, मई में 40 फीसदी तक पहुंचा कोविड पॉजिटिव टेस्ट रेट
Delhi Police
बृजभूषण शरण सिंह को नाबालिग के यौन शोषण मामले में मिली क्लीन चिट, चार्जशीट दाखिल