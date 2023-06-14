Surya Gochar: बस कुछ घंटों में सूर्य करेंगे गोचर, इन लोगों का चमकेगा भाग्य; मिलेगा प्रमोशन
Surya Gochar: बस कुछ घंटों में सूर्य करेंगे गोचर, इन लोगों का चमकेगा भाग्य; मिलेगा प्रमोशन

Surya Gochar 2023 in June: ग्रहों के राजा सूर्य देव राशि परिवर्तन करने जा रहे हैं. वह 15 जून को वृष राशि से मिथुन राशि में प्रवेश करेंगे. उनका यह राशि परिवर्तन सभी 12 राशियों पर कुछ न कुछ असर डालेगा. 

 

Written By  Shashishekhar Tripathi|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

Surya Rashi Parivartan 2023: 15 जून से सूर्य अपनी राशि बदलने जा रहे हैं. वह वृष राशि को छोड़कर मिथुन राशि में प्रवेश करेंगे और फिर 17 जुलाई तक वहीं पर रहेंगे. यहां पहुंचते ही सूर्य तुला राशि वालों के भाग्य को बढ़ाने वाले हैं. सूर्य की पताका भाग्य को चमकाने का काम करेगी. धार्मिक यात्राओं में अधिक शामिल होने का अवसर मिलेगा. जो लोग लाभ कमाने की इच्छा मन में लेकर कठोर मेहनत कर रहे हैं, उन्हें अब भाग्य का भी साथ प्राप्त होगा. कार्यों के प्रति आपकी ऊर्जा काफी अच्छी नजर आ रही है. ऐसे में जो भी कार्य आप करेंगे, उसमें सफलता मिलनी तय है. इन सब सकारात्मकता में कुछ ध्यान देने योग्य बातें भी हैं, जिसे लेकर आपको अलर्ट रहने की सलाह है. आइए जानते हैं कैसा रहेगा सूर्य का यह परिवर्तन.

