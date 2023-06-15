Surya Gochar 2023: सूर्य की तरह चमकेगी इन लोगों की किस्मत, आपके पक्ष में बनेंगी स्थितियां
Surya Gochar 2023: सूर्य की तरह चमकेगी इन लोगों की किस्मत, आपके पक्ष में बनेंगी स्थितियां

Surya Rashi Parivartan 2023: सूर्य गोचर से इस राशि वालों को थोड़ा सतर्क रहना होगा. ऑफिस में कार्य का बोझ और कंपटीशन रहेगा. लाइफ या बिजनेस पार्टनर से विवाद करने से बचें. विद्यार्थी आलस्य छोड़ें. वहीं, गर्भवती महिलाओं को सावधान रहना होगा. 

Written By  Shashishekhar Tripathi|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 03:45 PM IST

Surya Gochar 2023: सूर्य की तरह चमकेगी इन लोगों की किस्मत, आपके पक्ष में बनेंगी स्थितियां

Surya Rashi Parivartan in Mithun Rashi: धनु राशि वालों को सूर्य की एनर्जी काफी ऊर्जावान बनाए रखेगी, लेकिन ध्यान रहे कि यह आपके पार्टनर के साथ वाद-विवाद भी कराने वाली होगी. सूर्य वृष राशि को छोड़कर अब मिथुन राशि में प्रवेश कर चुके हैं. यहां पर वह लगभग 1 महीने यानी कि 15 जून से लेकर 17 जुलाई तक रहेंगे. छोटी-छोटी बातों को लेकर जीवनसाथी, बिजनेस पार्टनर या मित्र पर क्रोध करने से बचना होगा. सूर्य का प्रकाश आपको चमकाएगा. कुछ  ग्रहों का कॉम्बिनेशन आपकी दिशा भ्रमित भी कर सकता है. ऐसे में अनावश्यक लग्जरी दिखावे में नहीं फंसना है.  

