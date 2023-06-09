इस तारीख को सूर्य करेंगे आर्द्रा नक्षत्र में प्रवेश, जानें आप पर कैसा होगा असर?
इस तारीख को सूर्य करेंगे आर्द्रा नक्षत्र में प्रवेश, जानें आप पर कैसा होगा असर?

Sun Nakshatra Transit in Ardra 2023 Effects: ग्रहों के राजा सूर्य का राशि परिवर्तन या नक्षत्र परिवर्तन लोगों पर बड़ा असर डालता है. जल्‍द ही सूर्य नक्षत्र परिवर्तन करके आर्द्रा नक्षत्र में प्रवेश करने वाले हैं और सभी राशि वालों पर असर डालेंगे. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 10:01 AM IST

surya ka Ardra Nakshatra me pravesh 2023: सूर्य का आर्द्रा नक्षत्र में प्रवेश मौसम में बदलाव लाएगा साथ ही लोगों के जीवन पर भी बड़ा असर डालेगा. दरअसल, हर साल ग्रहों के राजा सूर्य आषाढ़ मास के कृष्‍ण पक्ष की नवमी तिथि को आर्द्रा नक्षत्र में प्रवेश करते हैं. इस बार यह तिथि 22 जून को पड़ रही है यानी कि 22 जून का सूर्य नक्षत्र परिवर्तन करके आर्द्रा नक्षत्र में प्रवेश करेंगे. माना जाता है कि सूर्य जब आर्द्रा नक्षत्र में प्रवेश करते हैं तब पृथ्वी रजस्वला हो जाती है. यह समय बीज बोने के लिए सबसे उचित माना जाता है. ग्रह-नक्षत्र की इस स्थिति के 52 दिन तेज बारिश का योग बनता है. जिससे बीज को पर्याप्‍त पानी मिलता है और अच्‍छी फसल पैदा होती है. 

