Tuesday: मंगलवार को जन्मे लोग होते हैं साहसी और महत्वाकांक्षी, अनुशासन करते हैं पसंद
topStories1hindi1730847
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Tuesday: मंगलवार को जन्मे लोग होते हैं साहसी और महत्वाकांक्षी, अनुशासन करते हैं पसंद

Famous Personalities Born on Tuesday: मंगलवार को पैदा होने वाले लोगों को दूसरों के काम पर बहुत अधिक भरोसा नहीं रहता है, इसलिए अधिकांश काम खुद ही करना पसंद करते हैं. इन्हें दूसरों की अपेक्षा अपने परिश्रम पर अधिक विश्वास होता है.

Written By  Shashishekhar Tripathi|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

Trending Photos

Tuesday: मंगलवार को जन्मे लोग होते हैं साहसी और महत्वाकांक्षी, अनुशासन करते हैं पसंद

Born on Tuesday Spiritual Meaning: मंगलवार को जन्म लेने वाले लोगों में मंगल ग्रह का प्रभाव होता है. ऐसे लोग बहुत ही साहसी होते हैं और किसी भी कार्य को करने से पीछे नहीं हटते हैं. इनमें महत्वाकांक्षा भी पर्याप्त मात्रा में होती है. यह अपने नियम के पक्के होते हैं और जो काम एक बार ठान लेते हैं, उसे पूरा करने के लिए कितना ही श्रम करना हो, कभी भी पीछे नहीं हटते हैं.  

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Kiara Advani
सासू मां और मम्मी को साथ लेकर Satyaprem Ki Katha को प्रमोट करने निकलीं Kiara Advani
adipurush
Adipurush के एक सीन पर फिर खटका लोगों का दिमाग, पकड़ ली मेकर्स की गलती!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी