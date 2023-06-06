uttara phalguni nakshatra: प्रेमी-मिलनसार होते हैं इस लक्षत्र वाले, विश्वासघात नहीं करते पसंद
uttara phalguni nakshatra famous personalities: इस नक्षत्र में जन्मे लोग प्रेमी और मिलनसार होते हैं. सबको साथ लेकर चलने की कला इनके अंदर बहुत होती है. किसी का कष्ट देखकर यह स्वयं दुखी हो जाते हैं, इसलिए यह बहुत मददगार होते हैं और मुसीबत में लोगों के काम आने वाले होते हैं.

Jun 06, 2023

uttara phalguni nakshatra career: बारहवें नक्षत्र का नाम है उत्तराफाल्गुनी. उत्तरा फाल्गुनी का अर्थ किसी मंच, दीवान, चारपाई या तखत के पिछले दो पाए हैं. अगले और पिछले पायों के कारण ही फाल्गुनी नक्षत्र को दो भागों पूर्वा और उत्तरा में विभाजित किया गया है. इस नक्षत्र में बहुत सी बातें पूर्वा फाल्गुनी से मिलती-जुलती हैं. विश्राम, ताजगी और ऊर्जा को पुनः प्राप्त करने का प्रयास उत्तराफाल्गुनी के लोगों का गुण होता है. उत्तरा फाल्गुनी नक्षत्र के कार्य को समझने के लिए पहले मोबाइल या किसी अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक डिवाइस से समझना होगा. 

