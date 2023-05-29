Vastu Tips For Happy Family: घर में सास-बहू की चिक-चिक से मिलेगा छुटकारा, बस अपना लें ये जरूरी टिप्स
topStories1hindi1716306
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Vastu Tips For Happy Family: घर में सास-बहू की चिक-चिक से मिलेगा छुटकारा, बस अपना लें ये जरूरी टिप्स

Vastu Tips: अगर आपके घर में आए दिन लड़ाई-झगड़े होते रहते हैं और  बातचीत के बाद भी मामला सुलझ नहीं रहा है तो आप इन वास्तु टिप्स को अपना कर रिश्तों में मिठास ला सकते हैं.

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 05:26 PM IST

Trending Photos

Vastu Tips For Happy Family: घर में सास-बहू की चिक-चिक से मिलेगा छुटकारा, बस अपना लें ये जरूरी टिप्स

Vastu Tips For Happiness: सास बहू के रिश्ते में नोंकझोंक चलती रहती है. लेकिन कभी-कभी ये छोटी सी नोंकझोंक बड़ी लड़ाई में बदल जाती है. इससे घर का माहौल उदासीन हो जाता है. घर में अगर सास बहू का रिश्ते में प्यार और सम्मान नहीं है तो उस घर में खुशियां ज्यादा दिन रहती. अगर आपके परिवार में भी आपकी सास या बहू के साथ लड़ाई-झगड़े होते रहते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Ram Charan
Ram Charan ने शेयर की The India House की पहली झलक, ये साउथ स्टार निभा रहा लीड रोल
wtc final 2023
WTC Final के लिए ऋतुराज नहीं जाएंगे लंदन, इस युवा खिलाड़ी की एन मौके पर खुली किस्मत
Kerala Crime Files
Kerala Crime Files: कत्ल और कातिल की कहानी में लगा मिस्ट्री और थ्रिल का तड़का
Litchi
गर्मियों में ये रसदार फल खाने से सेहत को मिलेंगे अद्भुत फायदे, तुरंत ले आएं घर
Top 5
Sushmita Sen, सामंथा और गौहर हैं टॉप 5 में; लेकिन सबसे महंगी OTT एक्ट्रेस हैं...
Powered by Tomorrow.io
IIFA
IIFA 2023 Video: लुंगी पहन खूब नाचे सलमान तो ऋतिक ने विक्की को सिखाया डांस
Iifa 2023
IIFA में सिर पर पल्लू लेकर पहुंची ये हसीना तो Sara ने लाल लिबास में ढाया कहर
Hepa Filter
Air Purifier में Hepa Filter क्यों है जरूरी? नहीं जानते तो यहां मिलेगा जवाब
Alia Bhatt
आलिया के करीबी की हालत नाजुक, एक्ट्रेस ने कैंसल की ट्रिप, एयरपोर्ट से लौटीं वापस!
Akshay Kumar
माथे पर चंदन, गले में माला पहन अक्षय कुमार पहुंचे जागेश्वर-बद्रीनाथ धाम!