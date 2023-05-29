अगले 7 दिन तक मौज में रहेंगे इन राशियों के लोग, पद-पैसा सब कुछ देगा ये सप्‍ताह!
अगले 7 दिन तक मौज में रहेंगे इन राशियों के लोग, पद-पैसा सब कुछ देगा ये सप्‍ताह!

Weekly Horoscope in Hindi: इस हफ्ते की शुरुआत में ही धन-विलासिता देने वाले शुक्र का गोचर हो रहा है, जो कि कुछ राशि वालों के लिए बेहद शुभ रहेगा. इन भाग्‍यशाली लोगों को इस सप्‍ताह जमकर धन लाभ होगा. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 09:09 AM IST

अगले 7 दिन तक मौज में रहेंगे इन राशियों के लोग, पद-पैसा सब कुछ देगा ये सप्‍ताह!

Saptahik Rashifal: आज 29 मई से कुछ राशि वालों के जीवन में सुनहरे दिन शुरू होने जा रहे हैं. कल 30 मई को हो रहा शुक्र गोचर इन लोगों को धन-दौलत, ऐश्‍वर्य देगा. आइए साप्‍ताहिक राशिफल से जानते हैं कि आने वाला सप्‍ताह किन राशि वालों के लिए शुभ है. 

