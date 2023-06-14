Aqueducts Bridge देखकर चौंक गए Anand Mahindra, फिर Nitin Gadkari से पूछा ये सवाल
topStories1hindi1737085
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

Aqueducts Bridge देखकर चौंक गए Anand Mahindra, फिर Nitin Gadkari से पूछा ये सवाल

Anand Mahindra: महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा के चेयरपर्सन आनंद महिंद्रा ने वीडियो ट्वीट की है और उसके साथ ही केद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी को टैग करके एक सवाल भी पूछा है.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 10:41 AM IST

Trending Photos

Aqueducts Bridge देखकर चौंक गए Anand Mahindra, फिर Nitin Gadkari से पूछा ये सवाल

Anand Mahindra Latest Tweet: महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा के चेयरपर्सन आनंद महिंद्रा ने वीडियो ट्वीट की है और उसके साथ ही केद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी को टैग करके एक सवाल भी पूछा है. उन्होने ट्वीट में नीदरलैंड के वेलुवेमेयर एक्वाडक्ट्स ब्रिज की वीडियो साझा की है और सड़क परिवहन एवं राजमार्ग मंत्री नितिन गडकरी से भारत में ऐसा पुल बनाए जाने के बारे में पूछा है. उन्होंने वीडियो के साथ कैप्शन में लिखा, "रुकिए....क्या? नितिन गडकरी जी क्या हम भी ऐसा कर सकते हैं?"

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर-आलिया की 'रामायण' के लिए नहीं मिल रहा रावण, अब इस टॉप एक्टर ने भी कर दिया इनकार
Sushant Singh Rajput
पंखे से लटकी मिली थी Sushant Singh Rajput की बॉडी, रहस्यमय मौत और अधूरे रह गए सपने
Karan Deol
Video: गोल्डन साड़ी, गले में हार...रोके में खूब जची देओल परिवार की होने वाली बहू
Powered by Tomorrow.io
signs of death
अगर दिखने लगे ये 5 संकेत तो 6 महीने में हो जाती है मौत! शिव पुराण में है वर्णन
Kiara Advani
Kiara को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ऐसा लग रहा है..
Kapil Sharma
तो क्या कृष्णा अभिषेक का हुआ Kapil Sharma से झगड़ा? US टूर पर ना जाने का ये है सच
7th Pay Commission
महंगाई भत्ते को लेकर आई खुशखबरी, सरकार ने फिर बढ़ाया DA, कर्मचारियों की हो गई मौज
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Roka: सनी ने पैपराजी के लिए मंगा डाली बोतल, पूछा- 'दारू चाहिए क्या?'