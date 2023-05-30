Maruti-Hyundai की धांसू स्कीम! ना खरीदने की झंझट ना EMI की, घर ले आएं पसंदीदा कार
Maruti-Hyundai की धांसू स्कीम! ना खरीदने की झंझट ना EMI की, घर ले आएं पसंदीदा कार

Get Car Without Buying: अब आप कार बिना खरीदे या बिना डाउनपेमेंट और ईएमआई चुकाए भी घर ला सकते हैं. मारुति सुजुकी से लेकर, हुंडई और फॉक्सवैगन जैसे ब्रैंड्स भारत में कार सब्सक्रिप्शन सर्विस ऑफर करती हैं.

May 30, 2023

Maruti-Hyundai की धांसू स्कीम! ना खरीदने की झंझट ना EMI की, घर ले आएं पसंदीदा कार

Car subscription Service: अगर आप कार खरीदने या कार लोन लेने के चक्कर में नहीं पड़ना चाहते हैं तो भी आप अपनी पसंदीदा कार अब घर ला सकते हैं. कुछ कार कंपनियां भारत में सब्सक्रिप्शन बेस्ड कार सर्विस भी देती हैं, जिसके लिए आपको हर महीने एक निश्चित राशि चुकानी होती है. इस सर्विस में कई सुविधाएं शामिल होती हैं जो आपके लिए काफी उपयोगी हो सकती हैं. इस सब्सक्रिप्शन बेस्ड कार सर्विस के तहत, आप मारुति सुजुकी से लेकर फॉक्सवैगन जैसी कंपनियों की कारों को ले सकते हैं. आइए इसके बारे में जानते हैं

