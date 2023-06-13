Salary के हिसाब से ही खरीदें कार, इस फॉर्मूले से तय करें बजट; ये हमेशा रखें याद
Budget For Car: कार खरीदना लगभग-लगभग सभी का सपना होता है. लेकिन, कार खरीदना आसान नहीं होता क्योंकि भारत में नई कार खरीदने के लिए कम से कम पांच लाख रुपये के आसपास खर्च करने पड़ते हैं.

Jun 13, 2023

Fromula To Set Budget For Car: कार खरीदना लगभग-लगभग सभी का सपना होता है. लेकिन, कार खरीदना आसान नहीं होता क्योंकि भारत में नई कार खरीदने के लिए कम से कम पांच लाख रुपये के आसपास खर्च करने पड़ते हैं. अब जरूरी नहीं कि हर व्यक्ति के पास इतना पैसा हो. हालांकि, लोन लेने का ऑप्शन भी होता है लेकिन बहुत से लोग लोन के साथ भी काम नहीं खरीद पाते हैं क्योंकि उनकी आमदनी कम होती है. 

