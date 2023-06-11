Renault Duster का खत्म होने वाला इंतजार! 7 सीटर मॉडल भी होगा लॉन्च, देखें फीचर्स लिस्ट
Renault Duster का खत्म होने वाला इंतजार! 7 सीटर मॉडल भी होगा लॉन्च, देखें फीचर्स लिस्ट

Renault duster 2023: इसमें स्लीक एलईडी हेडलैम्प्स, ट्राइएंगुलर शेप की टेल-लाइट्स, इंटीग्रेटेड एल्यूमीनियम स्किड प्लेट्स के साथ नए बंपर, बड़े फेंडर और एक नई स्टाइल वाली ग्रिल दी जाएगी. 

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 02:35 PM IST

Renault Duster का खत्म होने वाला इंतजार! 7 सीटर मॉडल भी होगा लॉन्च, देखें फीचर्स लिस्ट

Renault Duster Launch Date: सभी जानते हैं कि कार निर्माता कंपनी Renault भारत के साथ-साथ ग्लोबल बाजारों के लिए नई पीढ़ी की डस्टर तैयार कर रही है. इसके साथ Bigster 7 सीटर एसयूवी भी लाई जाएगी. दोनों मॉडलों को सबसे पहले यूरोप में Dacia नेमप्लेट के तहत पेश किया जाएगा. मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, नई डस्टर सितंबर से नवंबर के बीच वैश्विक मार्केट में लाई जा सकती है. जबकि 2024 तक इसे लॉन्च किया जा सकता है. नई डस्टर की टेस्टिंग पहले ही शुरू हो चुकी है. 

