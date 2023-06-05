Brezza क्यों खरीदनी? जब इससे सस्ते में मिल रही 5-स्टार सेफ्टी रेटिंग वाली SUV
Brezza क्यों खरीदनी? जब इससे सस्ते में मिल रही 5-स्टार सेफ्टी रेटिंग वाली SUV

Safest SUV in India: कार खरीदते समय ग्राहक सेफ्टी फीचर्स का ख्याल तो रखते ही हैं. इसके अलावा कार की सेफ्टी रेटिंग भी दर्शाती है कि वह कार कितनी मजबूत होगी. मजबूती की वजह से ही लोग अब एसयूवी कारों को खरीदना पसंद करने लगे हैं.

Written By  Vishal Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 03:28 PM IST

Tata Nexon Safety: आजकल लोग कारों में सेफ्टी का काफी ध्यान रखने लगे हैं. कार खरीदते समय ग्राहक सेफ्टी फीचर्स का ख्याल तो रखते ही हैं. इसके अलावा कार की सेफ्टी रेटिंग भी दर्शाती है कि वह कार कितनी मजबूत होगी. मजबूती की वजह से ही लोग अब एसयूवी कारों को खरीदना पसंद करने लगे हैं. भारत में सब-4 मीटर एसयूवी सेगमेंट में जमकर बिक्री हो रही है. इस सेगमेंट में यूं तो कई कारें मौजूद हैं, लेकिन सबसे ज्यादा पॉपुलर मारुति ब्रेजा और टाटा नेक्सॉन हैं. 

