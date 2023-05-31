पूरे देश में इन 10 SUV का जलवा, देखें पूरी लिस्ट; टॉप पर है Tata की ये कार
topStories1hindi1719133
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

पूरे देश में इन 10 SUV का जलवा, देखें पूरी लिस्ट; टॉप पर है Tata की ये कार

Top-10 Selling SUV: कारों को लेकर लोगों का रुझान बदल रहा है. अब ज्यादातर लोग एसयूवी खरीदना पसंद कर रहे हैं. इस चीज को कार निर्माता कंपनियां भी बखूबी समझ रही हैं और एसयूवी सेगमेंट में ही ज्यादा एक्सप्लोर कर रही हैं.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 04:50 PM IST

Trending Photos

पूरे देश में इन 10 SUV का जलवा, देखें पूरी लिस्ट; टॉप पर है Tata की ये कार

Best Selling SUV: कारों को लेकर लोगों का रुझान बदल रहा है. अब ज्यादातर लोग एसयूवी खरीदना पसंद कर रहे हैं. इस चीज को कार निर्माता कंपनियां भी बखूबी समझ रही हैं और एसयूवी सेगमेंट में ही ज्यादा एक्सप्लोर कर रही हैं. भारत में एसयूवी सेगमेंट का तेजी से विस्तार हो रहा है. अगर सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली एसयूवी की बात की जाए तो बीते अप्रैल महीने में यह खिताब टाटा नेक्सन के नाम रहा है. चलिए, आपको सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली 10 एसयूवी की लिस्ट दिखाते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan Airlines
पाकिस्तान की फिर हुई 'इंटरनेशनल' बेइज्जती, इस इस्लामी मुल्क ने जब्त कर लिया प्लेन
web series
OTT पर रिलीज होते ही इन फिल्मों-वेब सीरीज ने मचाया गदर,चंद दिनों में मिले इतने व्यूज
paras kalnawat
'अनुपमा' को लेकर पारस कलनावत का खुलासा, बोले- एक दूसरे को नीचा दिखाते हैं लोग
Gold-Silver price
सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर से तेजी, ग‍िरावट के बाद उबरा सोना; आज ये रहा 10 ग्राम का रेट
ISIL
ISIS के 23 आतंकियों को मौत की सजा, 14 को उम्रकैद, लीबिया की अदालत का फैसला