जल्द लॉन्च होगी Mercedes-Benz GLC, तस्वीरें जारी; ये मिलेंगे बदलाव
Mercedes-Benz GLC: मर्सिडीज-बेंज इंडिया ने नई GLC SUV की टीजर तस्वीरें जारी की हैं, जिनमें कार भारतीय सड़कों पर नजर आ रही है. जल्द लॉन्च होने वाली 2023 मर्सिडीज-बेंज जीएलसी में कॉस्मेटिक अपडेट देखने को मिलेंगे.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 01:52 PM IST

Upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLC: मर्सिडीज-बेंज इंडिया ने नई GLC SUV की टीजर तस्वीरें जारी की हैं, जिनमें कार भारतीय सड़कों पर नजर आ रही है. गौरतलब है कि मर्सिडीज जीएलसी, सी-क्लास पर बेस्ड एसयूवी है और मर्सिडीज-बेंज इंडिया के लाइनअप में जीएलई के नीचे है. जल्द लॉन्च होने वाली 2023 मर्सिडीज-बेंज जीएलसी में कॉस्मेटिक अपडेट देखने को मिलेंगे. तस्वीरों से पता चलता है कि इसमें री-डिजाइन्ड फ्रंट फेसिया मिलेगा, जिसमें नई हेडलाइट्स हाउसिंग और डीआरएल होंगे. पीछे की ओर स्लीक टेल लैम्प्स मिलेंगे. हालांकि, जीएलसी के मूल सिल्हूट को बरकरार रखा जाएगा.

