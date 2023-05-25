Astrology: इस योग में जन्मे लोग होते हैं बेहद सौभाग्यशाली, मिलती है करियर में सफलता
Astrology: इस योग में जन्मे लोग होते हैं बेहद सौभाग्यशाली, मिलती है करियर में सफलता

Grah Nakstra Yog:  व्यक्ति जिस ग्रह -नक्षत्र में जन्म लेता है. उसका असर भी उसके जीवन पर दिखाई देता है. वास्तव में व्यक्तित्व और प्रकृति के निर्माण में अनेक तत्वों का योगदान होता है. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 01:39 PM IST

Nakastra Born People : ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार, व्यक्ति की जन्मतिथि से उसके भविष्य और व्यक्तिव के बारे में पता लगाया जा सकता है. इसके साथ ही व्यक्ति जिस ग्रह -नक्षत्र में जन्म लेता है. उसका असर भी उसके जीवन पर दिखाई देता है. वास्तव में व्यक्तित्व और प्रकृति के निर्माण में अनेक तत्वों का योगदान होता है. ज्योतिषियों के अनुसार,  जन्मतिथि, वार, करण, राशि और योगों से व्यक्ति का स्वभाव बनता है. आज हम इसी कड़ी में बात करने जा रहे हैं कि किस नक्षत्र में जन्मे व्यक्ति का व्यक्तिव कैसा होता है. 

