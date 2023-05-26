Vastu Tips For Money: घर के मुख्य द्वार पर इस समय जलाएं दीपक, घर में बना रहेगा मां लक्ष्मी का आशीर्वाद
topStories1hindi1712090
Hindi Newsभविष्य

Vastu Tips For Money: घर के मुख्य द्वार पर इस समय जलाएं दीपक, घर में बना रहेगा मां लक्ष्मी का आशीर्वाद

Maa Lakshmi upay : वास्तु शास्त्र के अनुसार, घर में नियमित रूप से दीपक जलाने से घर में सुख-समृद्धि बनी रहती है. साथ ही धन की देवी मां लक्ष्मी भी प्रसन्न होती है.  माना जाता है कि दीपक जलाने मात्र से घर से नकारात्मक शक्तियों की हानि होती है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 01:09 PM IST

Trending Photos

Vastu Tips For Money: घर के मुख्य द्वार पर इस समय जलाएं दीपक, घर में बना रहेगा मां लक्ष्मी का आशीर्वाद

Deepak Jalane ke Niyam : हिंदू धर्म में पूजा-पाठ के दौरान दीपक जलाना बहुत ही शुभ माना जाता है. शास्त्रों में भी बताया गया है कि बिना दीपक के पूजा संपन्न नहीं मानी जाता है. वास्तु शास्त्र के अनुसार, घर में नियमित रूप से दीपक जलाने से घर में सुख-समृद्धि बनी रहती है. साथ ही धन की देवी मां लक्ष्मी भी प्रसन्न होती है. माना जाता है कि दीपक जलाने मात्र से घर से नकारात्मक शक्तियों की हानि होती है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Hina Khan
लिपलॉक कर बुरी फंसी हिना खान, बॉयफ्रेंड संग वीडियो देख भड़के ट्रोलर्स; बोले- कलंक है